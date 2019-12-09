December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Inauguration of the first University Primary Care Centre in Cyprus

By Press Release00

The inauguration of the first University Primary Care Centre in Cyprus, which recently began its operation at the University of Nicosia (UNIC), took place on Thursday, 5 December. The Medical Centre operates under the General Health System and aims to provide primary health care to members of the University community, their families, as well as the population at large.

The inauguration of the Centre was conducted by the President of the House of Representatives, Mr. Demetris Syllouris, in the presence of the Attorney General, Mr. Costas Clerides, the Mayor of Engomi, Mr. Zacharias Kyriacou representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Health Insurance Organisation, and the UNIC Administration, as well as academic, clinical, and administrative staff of the Medical School.

In his address, the President of the House of Representatives underlined the importance of the opening of the first Primary Care University Centre in Cyprus, emphasising the fact that the establishment of the Centre puts UNIC on the international map of Universities which operate primary care centres for their members. In closing, he wished for the UNIC Medical School soon to advance one further step and to provide secondary health care through the University Medical Centre.

The Dean of the UNIC Medical School, Professor Andreas Charalambous, stated that in addition to providing primary health care, the Centre will also produce research work in the fields of family medicine and public health, and will serve as a training ground for the UNIC medical students.

The University Primary Care Centre is staffed by five general practitioners, nurses and administrative staff. It is housed in modern facilities and is part of the University campus at 8 Markou Drakou Street in Engomi.

 


Related posts

Invitation to apply for the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Scholarships Program

Press Release

Ceremonial, spectacular and humane!

Press Release

Travel around the world with the amazing fares from Emirates

Press Release

Volunteerism award for airport operator Hermes

Staff Reporter

Cyprus will celebrate the future again next May at Reflect Festival

Press Release

Experts continue recognizing Volvo cars and SUVs for being the best

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign