December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Invitation to apply for the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Scholarships Program

By Press Release06

Ancoria Insurance Public Ltd in association with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) and YoungShip Cyprus, will grant three full scholarships for the seven subjects required to undergo the Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE) for Membership (MICS) to the ICS.

The scholarships are available for Cyprus permanent residents between the ages of 20-35, who are fluent in the English language. To apply, candidates must submit two reference letters and a letter of application with their work history, academic achievements, distinctions/awards/qualifications and a cover letter “Why do I need this scholarship?”.

An independent selection committee comprised of representatives from the CSC, the ICS, YoungShip Cyprus, and Ancoria Insurance will review and select six applicants on the basis of written applications.  The six applicants will undergo an interview process from which three successful candidates will be selected.

Applications must be submitted via email at [email protected] by February 3, 2020.

For more information click here.

Founded in 1987, Ancoria Insurance Public Ltd is based in Cyprus and specialises in the provision of private investment plans and occupational pension schemes. The main shareholder of Ancoria Insurance is the Sievert Larsson Scholarship Foundation, whose primary purpose is to facilitate the education of promising students from disadvantaged backgrounds.  The Foundation also facilitates the education of high calibre students that have exhibited excellence through their academic achievements.


