December 9, 2019

Man dies after being hit crossing the highway (updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou

A man critically injured in a traffic accident on Monday morning died hours later in Nicosia general hospital.

He is reportedly a 63-year-old Romanian national.

The traffic accident, at the entrance to the highway, resulted in traffic chaos on Monday morning.

It happened just before 7am on the Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway between the exits of Anthoupolis and Archangelos when the man, a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road, was hit by a car driven by a 50-year-old man.

Traffic in both directions ground to almost a standstill as both one lane in the direction to Nicosia and one leading to Kokkinotrimithia had to be closed.

Another three accidents between Ayia Varvara and Nicosia caused havoc on the motorway into Nicosia from Larnaca/Limassol.

 


