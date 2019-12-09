December 9, 2019

New style exams start for lyceum students

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou as the new exams start (Christos Theodorides)

The newly introduced four-monthly exams in high schools started on Monday at 9.30am with modern Greek.

For this year, the exams are only for the first class of lyceums and technical schools.

The introduction of the exams has been strongly opposed by students who have walked out of classes several times since term began in protest.

The duration of the modern Greek and of other language exams is 135 minutes while exams for other subjects are scheduled to last 90 minutes.

Head of the coordination for the examinations at the education ministry Spyros Antonellos said in the morning the exam papers were sent to schools at 6am.

“The system works properly,” he said.

He explained more than 4,000 pupils are expected to sit the exam. All students in lyceum do Greek.

When asked about the process of sending the papers, he said for the first time a system of encryption has been used. A code has been sent electronically to each school director to enable authorised staff to open, download and print the files.

Education minister Prodromos Prodromou was expected to visit the Dasoupolis lyceum at 9am and the Archangelos technical school at 1pm.

From his Twitter account, he wished the students good luck.

The secondary parents’ school association also wished them luck and asked them “to remember that the central written assessment is only 30 per cent of the total grade”.


