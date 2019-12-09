December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos court acquits Rottweiler owner of manslaughter

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The Paphos criminal court on Monday acquitted 28-year-old Marios Panayiotou of the manslaughter of Petrana Milchova Nikolova, who is believed to have been mauled to death by dogs on February 22, 2018 near Geroskipou.

The court ruled there was no proof the Rottweilers belonging to Panayiotou caused the death of the 46-year-old woman and that the dog owner was aware his dogs were dangerous.

The court set a new date, December 17, to decide on the charge of unauthorised possession of dogs, to which the owner pleaded guilty.

The acquitted man who owns five dogs in Geroskipou had maintained during the trial his dogs were friendly and had never attacked anybody.

On the day of the incident, he said he had gone to his grandfather and upon his return, found the woman covered in blood next to a field.

He testified he told the injured woman, who did not speak but made a circular move with her hand, that he would call for help.

He then reportedly called an ambulance which took the Bulgarian woman to Paphos general hospital. She died on her way to the hospital.

Five post mortems were carried out by various medical experts to determine the cause of death. It was initially said she was injured by agricultural machinery but later decided she was mauled by dogs.


