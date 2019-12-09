December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President says we should not rise to Turkey’s provocation

President Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday Cyprus should not follow the course of action of provocation sought by Turkey.

Reacting to a comment by a journalist that Turkey has been increasing the tension he said he wishes to ask for restraint. “Let us not follow the course of action sought by Turkey, that is to say of provocation,” he noted, adding that certainly, Turkey’s plans should not be overlooked and the necessary steps should be taken in the framework of international law.

Asked whether this will be done in concert with Athens, President Anastasiades said “of course in concert, not just in a very close cooperation with Greece’s government but also with the EU and of course with friendly countries we cooperate with.”

Turkey recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Libyan government of General Accord (GNA) for the delimitation of their exclusive economic zones, in a move considered by both Cyprus and Greece as violating sovereign rights.

Anastasiades said last week that Cyprus will resort to the International Court of Justice in The Hague in a bid to protect its sovereign rights against Turkey’s illegal actions.

Cyprus has signed delimitation agreements with Egypt, Israel and Lebanon, while following natural gas discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean, it has formed trilateral cooperation mechanisms with countries of the region, such as Israel, Greece and Egypt.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

