December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The Untold Story of Women in Jazz

By Eleni Philippou00

Well-known Cypriot singer Alexia Vasiliou pays tribute next weekend to some of the greatest female voices of Jazz. Think Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Betty Carter, Anita O’Day, Abbey Lincoln, Felicia Sanders and many others. She will shed light on who they were, and how they felt about everything around them, and their personal lives, and how they influenced society, through their activism.

The Untold Story of Women in Jazz, to be held at RED Music stage also sheds light to Alexia’s own untold story in music. “These songs are their stories,” explain the organisers.

Alexia will be accompanied by a five-piece orchestra, comprised of selected renowned Jazz musicians from Cyprus, who are versatile both in Jazz and Classical music, with their talent influenced by the Blues, Gospel and Improvisation. The show also includes small video excerpts of each Jazz legend; hearing their own voices, and what this style of music means to them.

“Alexia – The Untold Story of Women in Jazz is an ode to authenticity,” add the organisers, “recognising and honouring the legacy that these women have left behind – their unique musical styles, phrasing, and approach.”

 

Alexia – The Untold Story of Women in Jazz

Singer Alexia pays tribute to some of the best female jazz singers with their lesser-known songs and their stories. December 14 and January 4. RED. Music Stage, Nicosia. 10pm. €25


