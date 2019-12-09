December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tomato juice withdrawn after suspected date tampering

By Gina Agapiou00

An Italian brand of slightly concentrated tomato juice has been withdrawn from the market for illegal tampering with the expiration date, the health ministry announced on Monday.

The health ministry along with the Italian authorities investigated the brand Sara on suspicion of tampering with the expiration date of their concentrated tomato juice, extending the date mark on expired products.

The product comes in a glass bottle and weights 690 grammes. The batch number is ROA1 P275 with an expiration date of December 3, 2020.

Consumers who already bought this product are recommended not to use it and return it to the store they purchased it from.

The health services of the ministry are investigating the case to determine the exact marking conditions of the date.

 


