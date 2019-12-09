December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two leaders will attend UN event on Tuesday

By George Psyllides00

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will attend a UN event on Tuesday at the Ledra Palace hotel in Nicosia.

The event will be hosted by Unficyp chief Elizabeth Spehar to mark the end of the year. Along with the two leaders, politicians, diplomats, and other personalities from both communities will attend the event that starts at 7pm.

Anastasiades is expected to arrive at the Ledra Palace at 8.15pm.


