December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two more arrested in case of sham marriages

By Gina Agapiou00

Police on Sunday arrested two more men in Nicosia in connection with an investigation into fake marriages, leading to the illegal stay of third-country nationals

The two men, aged 43 and 32, are among 27 people against whom evidence was obtained.

Investigations concluded that in 13 cases of marriages at the same town hall, the employment contracts submitted to register the third-country nationals were fake.

Six more people, three women, aged 33, 27 and 19, and three men, aged 47, 25 and 24, have so far been arrested in connection with the case.


