December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two Somalian teens reported missing

By Staff Reporter00
Hussen Ali

Police on Monday issued a missing persons bulletin for two Somali teenagers who have been missing from their place of residence in Larnaca since the previous day.

Police said Hussen Ali and Mahamad Siraad, both 17, were last seen on Sunday morning.

Mahamad Siraad

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Larnaca CID on 24804060 or their nearest police station or the public hotline 1460.


Staff Reporter

