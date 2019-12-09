December 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two sought as attacks leaves man in critical condition

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A man is in critical condition in Nicosia general hospital after he was reportedly attacked and injured by two people with a sharp object early on Monday morning in Livadia.

Oroklini police was told shortly after 5am that two people had attacked the 38-year-old man with a sharp object, possibly a knife, in an open area in the Larnaca district.

The man sustained injuries to his shoulder and lungs and was taken initially taken to Larnaca hospital but transferred to Nicosia hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Police conducted investigations at the scene and are looking for the two attackers.


