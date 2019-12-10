December 10, 2019

Anastasiades cancels appearance at UN event

President Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades will not be attending a UN event due to a busy schedule, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to a presidency announcement, Anastasiades will not be attending an event on Tuesday evening at the Ledra Palace hotel because of a busy schedule.

The event will be hosted by Unficyp chief Elizabeth Spehar to mark the end of the year.

On Monday, the presidency had said Anastasiades would be attending along with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, politicians, diplomats, and other personalities from both communities.


