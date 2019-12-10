Ayia Napa Marina powered by Cablenet’s Fiberpower® network.

The Ayia Napa Marina has selected Cablenet’s independent network with fiberpower® speeds, in order to provide reliable connectivity services. It will provide fiber to the yachts, as well as offer a pleasant and enhanced Wi-Fi experience to all the guests visiting the Marina. Additional services will include enhanced telecommunication, next generation TV services and smart Wi-Fi solutions to administration offices, staff, residents, tenants, boaters and visitors to the Marina.
Construction of the Ayia Napa Marina is well under way and has started to reshape the coastline. Located between Ayia Thekla and Makronissos beach, the area is being transformed into a complete Marina comprised of berths, a commercial area villas and two towers.
Construction of the entire project is estimated to cost €300 million and will employ approximately 800 people. The project is being carried out by MM Makronisos Marina Ltd, whose shareholders are Ora Developers, owned by the Egyptian investor Naguib Sawiris, and the Cyprus-based Caramondani Group.
The project is estimated to be completed by 2022 and upon completion it will have 35 beach, marina and island villas with direct access to sandy beaches and private berths and 205 luxury apartments in two high rise towers, with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea.
An exclusive selection of dining, entertainment, fitness and wellness facilities will also be available for residents and visitors to enjoy.
The marina is an official Port of Entry of Cyprus and will host 600 yachts in wet and dry storage. Wet slips can accommodate yachts up to 65 meters in length, while a dry stack storage facility is available for boats up to 10m in length. The boat yard offers an extensive range of high-level professional marine services such as hauling, launching, and boat maintenance operations.
Stavros Caramondanis, CEO of MM Makronisos Marina Ltd, commented: “Cablenet’s independent, reliable and state of the art network will allow the Ayia Napa Marina to offer a pleasant user experience to both our work force, as well as, to our residents and visitors.”
Nicolas Shiacolas, CEO of Cablenet Communication Systems Ltd, commented: “As Cablenet we are very excited to be part of this new innovative development in Cyprus. With our next generation network which offers fiberpower® speeds and the innovative services offered to the Ayia Napa Marina, all users can rest assured that they will receive an enhanced and reliable communication and entertainment experience”.