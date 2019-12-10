December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ayia Napa supermarket robbed

By Annette Chrysostomou028

Three men robbed an Ayia Napa supermarket at knifepoint on Monday evening, getting away with €600.

The 22-year-old female employee reported that at  around 9.10pm, three unknown persons entered the premises on Nissi Avenue and one of them threatened her with a knife and demanded the money.

The employee handed over the money and the perpetrators fled after spraying her with pepper spray.

Police collected various objects from the scene and launched a manhunt to track down the robbers.

The supermarket is not equipped with surveillance cameras.


Related posts

Police arrest two in connection with cocaine possession

Annette Chrysostomou

Bomb explosion at the financing corporation

Nick Theodoulou

Exhibition looks at goats et cetera

Eleni Philippou

Social enterprises in Cyprus to receive a boost

Jonathan Shkurko

Police take things up a notch in old Nicosia

Nick Theodoulou

Budget debate gets underway, delves into Cyprob  

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign