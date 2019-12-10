December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bomb explosion at the financing corporation

By Nick Theodoulou064
file photo

An improvised explosive device was set off just after midnight Tuesday at the Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) in Limassol, police said.

The bomb had been planted at the ground floor entrance of HFC on Vasileos Konstantinou Street, causing a fire.

Police arrived at the scene and closed off the area to carry out an investigation.

Limassol CID is working to determine the motive and identity of the perpetrators.

The extent of the damage and the cost were not immediately known.


Related posts

Ayia Napa supermarket robbed

Annette Chrysostomou

Police arrest two in connection with cocaine possession

Annette Chrysostomou

Exhibition looks at goats et cetera

Eleni Philippou

Social enterprises in Cyprus to receive a boost

Jonathan Shkurko

Police take things up a notch in old Nicosia

Nick Theodoulou

Budget debate gets underway, delves into Cyprob  

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign