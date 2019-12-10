December 10, 2019

Climate demo to demand change in Nicosia on Wednesday

Student group Psem on Tuesday called on high schoolers to attend another protest against climate change on Wednesday afternoon in Nicosia.

The demonstration will be held at Eleftheria square at 4pm on Wednesday to protest against government policies putting profit ahead of environmental cost.

The federation of Environmental Organisations of Cyprus, a network of 20 Environmental NGOs, is organising the SOS Climate Changes! Change your policies! event.

“Climate change is here; time is running out and measures must be taken to save humanity today because tomorrow will be too late,” the federation said.

A symbolic tree will be decorated with environmental messages to be followed by a brief presentation on the positions and demands of the NGOs on climate change policies.

Demonstrators will then march along Ledra and Onasogorou streets before returning to the square by 6pm.

“Environmental issues in our country are getting worse day by day. The recent arson attacks in Akamas was the last straw that broke the camel’s back,” added the Federation.


