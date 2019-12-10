December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Democrats introduce two articles of impeachment against Trump

By Reuters News Service02
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi leads Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY)

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump, a Republican, “sees himself as above the law,” said Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler. “We must be clear, no one, not even the president, is above the law.”

More to follow.


