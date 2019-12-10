December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Health

Gesy commentary in budget talks misleading, Health Minister says

By Peter Michael00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Tuesday comments about the national health scheme (Gesy) by MPs made during the budget debate are misleading and unsubstantiated.

The minister was commenting about discussion in parliament on Tuesday on the budget for 2020.

He said Gesy started six months ago and already many improvements have been made to its architecture, which all the parties present in the parliament passed unanimously in 2017.

During the debate, MPs said Gesy needed to work. Parliament president Demetris Syllouris called for a conference in parliament on Gesy, which was welcomed by Ioannou.

Syllouris said the conference should be held before Christmas and should include MPs and other officials dealing with Gesy who do not work in parliament.

The proposal was made following a statement by Akel MP Adamos Adamou, that “the economy was ruined, and for this reason the system needs to succeed.”

He added he was confident discussions between the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO), the ministry, and the private health hospitals group would be benefited by this discussion.

Head of ruling Disy Averof Neophytou said for Gesy to continue there needs to be a correction of the imbalances.

“It would be a crime to fail to move forward and correct things we agree on,” he said.

Akel MP Georgios Georgiou said the executive branch was in control of Gesy and the problems have been growing, adding he thought it a mistake to do something to involve the parliament and the political parties.

In his response, Neophytou said he would take on all the responsibility for Gesy problems, “a law we [the MPs] all voted on.”

 


