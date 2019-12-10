December 10, 2019

Letters

If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything

By CM Reader's View02

This outcome is what comes when we are dupliciotous, unscrupluolous and preoccupied with the fact we actually matter in the grand scheme of things.

If we actually took sides, rather than sitting on the fence all the time whilst taking a money from all, maybe someone would help us out.

Internationally we consistantly show how we will sell ourselves to the highest bidder regardless of the damage domestcially, why would anyone run to our support?

If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything.

BE

Cyprus to petition The Hague to safeguard offshore rights (Update 3)


