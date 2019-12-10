December 10, 2019

Liverpool advance to last 16 with 2-0 win in Salzburg

By Reuters News Service00
Liverpool's Naby Keita celebrates scoring their first goal with Virgil van Dijk and teammates

Two goals inside two second-half minutes from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah ensured defending champions Liverpool moved into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Salzburg on Tuesday.

Juergen Klopp’s side needed a point in Austria to be sure of qualification and after missing several good chances in the first half, the runaway Premier League leaders settled their nerves when Keita headed them in front, against his former club, in the 57th minute.

Andy Robertson fed Mane who burst down the left past Jerome Onguene and he rounded Salzburg keeper Cican Stankovic, who had rushed out of his area, before lofting a cross into the box which was firmly headed home by Keita.

A minute later, Stankovic’s readiness to leave his area was behind the second goal, as Salah, wide on the right, pushed the ball around him and then impressively slotted home from the tightest possible angle.

Liverpool were in firm control from then on and wasted several chances to add to their total.


