December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Neapolis uni student on Japan programme

By Press Release01

 

For the second year running, the law school of Neapolis University Paphos is taking part in the Japanese MIRAI scholarship programme.

The law school, in collaboration with the embassy of Japan in Cyprus and under the coordination of assistant professor of law Thomas-Nektarios Papanastasiou (former Fellow of the Japanese government), has chosen the law school student Eleftherios Xinaris to participate in an educational mission to Japan.

Xinaris is a postgraduate student on the International & European Financial Law programme and was selected to take part this December, along with 84 other students from around the world, in special seminars and educational activities in Japan, on matters of policy, history, economy, business and diplomatic relations of modern Japan.

The MIRAI programme is an initiative of the ministry of foreign affairs of Japan, which, in collaboration with local embassies around the world, chooses universities to collaborate with the selection of students who demonstrate outstanding performance and are interested in Japan’s international role.

Neapolis University’s law school congratulated its student on the success of representing the school and Cyprus in the MIRAI programme and thanked the embassy of Japan in Cyprus for its kind cooperation.

We expect that this cooperation with the Japanese foreign ministry and the Japanese embassy will continue with more actions in the future, with student / academic exchanges and educational activities between universities and research centres of the two countries, it said.

 


