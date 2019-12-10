December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New sunken vessel to boost Larnaca diving

By Gina Agapiou00
Fish at the site (Photo: Pantelis Themistocleous)

A second vessel, the LEF1, was sunk on Tuesday in Larnaca to create artificial reefs following the sinking of the Elpida at the weekend.

The vessel was sunk in the sea near Oroklini to a depth of 13 meters and it will be the first and only boat in Cyprus to be used for snorkelling.

The boat was donated by Lefkaritis Bros Ltd to the department of Fisheries.

“In addition to the development of marine biodiversity and the ecosystem as well as the increase of fish population, the new reef will make a significant contribution to increasing dive tourism in Larnaca and boosting the local economy,” President of the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Association Dinos Lefkaritis said.

“Larnaca will now be one of Europe’s most remarkable diving destinations.”


