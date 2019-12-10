December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest two in connection with cocaine possession

By Annette Chrysostomou027

Police arrested two people in connection with possession of grammes of cocaine on Monday afternoon in the Larnaca district.

Following a tip off, members of the drug squad attempted to stop a car on a rural road but the driver, a 30-year-old man, accelerated in a bid to escape.

The vehicle was stopped after it collided with two police cars causing slight damage.

Officers who searched the 37-year-old passenger in the car found he had 105 grammes of cocaine on him, police said.

Several items from the car were seized as evidence and both men were arrested.


Related posts

Ayia Napa supermarket robbed

Annette Chrysostomou

Bomb explosion at the financing corporation

Nick Theodoulou

Exhibition looks at goats et cetera

Eleni Philippou

Social enterprises in Cyprus to receive a boost

Jonathan Shkurko

Police take things up a notch in old Nicosia

Nick Theodoulou

Budget debate gets underway, delves into Cyprob  

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign