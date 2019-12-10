December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police investigating claim migrant woman raped by three men

By Nick Theodoulou00

Police confirmed on Tuesday they are investigating allegations that a migrant woman was raped by three men.

The woman went to a hospital after she felt pains, where tests revealed she was pregnant. She claims the incident occurred within the last month within the Nicosia district.

Local media reports claim that she is now also HIV positive but the police could not confirm this.

The incident is believed to have happened in a village where she worked when three foreign workers, whom she did not recognise, raped her.

She did not initially report the incident out of fear.

The investigation is ongoing.

 


Related posts

Greece says Libya-Turkish deal invalid, in bad faith

Reuters News Service

Cyprus productivity growth weak, private debt high- IMF

George Psyllides

Leaders cancel participation in UN event (update 2)

Staff Reporter

Ayia Napa supermarket robbed

Annette Chrysostomou

Police arrest two in connection with cocaine possession

Annette Chrysostomou

Bomb explosion at the financing corporation

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign