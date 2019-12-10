December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Public warned to stay away from hibernating animals

By Evie Andreou00
A hedgehog hibernating in a tree trunk (Haris Nicolaou)

The forestry department on Tuesday urged members of the public not to disturb hibernating animals as interrupting their hibernation could be fatal to them.

In a post on its Facebook account, the forestry department urged members of the public to be careful when out in nature not to disturb the animals.

“One of the most remarkable ways some animals manage to survive the difficult winter season is the process known as hibernation,” it said.

Cyprus mammals such as hedgehogs, many species of bats and most species of reptiles and insects are some of the animals that have developed the ability to fall into a form of prolonged dormancy for as long as needed in response to harsh and cold winters, it added.

“What we need to do is leave the animal undisturbed and step away to prevent causing any animal to die because of our ignorance or curiosity,” the forestry department said.


Related posts

AG raises possibility of appeal in Rottweiler case

Evie Andreou

Nurses to strike Wednesday over bullying, staff shortages

Annette Chrysostomou

Police investigating claim migrant woman raped by three men

Nick Theodoulou

Greece says Libya-Turkish deal invalid, in bad faith

Reuters News Service

Cyprus productivity growth weak, private debt high- IMF

George Psyllides

Leaders cancel participation in UN event (update 2)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign