December 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The smile of sadness

By Eleni Philippou00

The live music agenda of December continues to be fruitful and an innovative performance is to be held in Nicosia in a couple of days. Pireus Rembetiko music is fusing with Buenos Aires Tango for a unique performance on Saturday at Latsia Municipal Theatre.

Demetris Fanis and a selected team of musicians and dancers will present an innovative performance, entitled The Smile of Sadness. Two entirely different forms of music, Greek rembetiko and Argentinian Tango, which appeared almost at the same time, towards the end of the 19th century, share similar sociological backgrounds.

Music and songs of immeasurable beauty, created by the poor, sometimes lawless, persons outside the norms of society are elements that characterise both music genres. Through the years they have managed to become established as two of the most important types of world music.

On December 14, two bands will bring these two worlds together as dancers add a visual embodiment. “At the performance,” say organisers, “two different orchestral groups will perform, transporting us back into time and places, where the birth and development of rembetiko and tango took place.”

 

The Smile of Sadness
Greek rembetiko and Argentinian tango meet on stage. December 14. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm.€12. Tel: 99-650187. www.soldoutticketbox.com/

 


