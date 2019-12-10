December 10, 2019

Tourism revenue down for first nine months

Revenue from tourism fell 1.5 per cent year-on-year to €2.3bn in the first nine months of the year, the statistical service said on Tuesday.

Per capita tourist spending between January and September was around €685, down 2.2 per cent from €700 in the respective period of 2018.

Per capita spending per day rose 1.1 per cent year-on-year during the period to €76.13.

Tourism revenue in September fell 0.4 per cent year-on-year from €378.8 to €377.2.

September was the sixth month this year that recorded an annual drop in tourism revenue.

Per capita spending during the month was down 1.3 per cent, to €718 while per day spending rose 3 per cent to €78.99, the statistical service said.

The average duration of a holiday fell from 9.5 days in September last year to 9.1 days this year.


