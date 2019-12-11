December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akinci leads polls in the north

By George Psyllides00
Death threats have been made on social media against Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci won a recent poll carried out in the north ahead of elections next year, it was reported on Wednesday.

A survey carried out early this month found that 25.4 per cent of the sample backed Akinci to win the first round of the election, ahead of Ersin Tatar, who received 18.2 per cent.

Akinci also emerged ahead of Tatar if the two of them went through to the second round. The Turkish Cypriot leader received 37.2 per cent of the vote with Tatar close behind at 35.4 per cent.

Around 18 per cent said they would abstain.

According to daily Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris, the poll canvassed 2,189 people.

In third place in the first round was Tufan Erhurman with 10 per cent and ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay came in fourth with 6.7 per cent.

Some 15 per cent of the sample said they would not vote and 11.5 per cent were undecided.

Five per cent did not respond.


