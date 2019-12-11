December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bad weather expected throughout the week

By Gina Agapiou00

Following the first snow on Monday, the weather will continue to be cloudy and rain is expected throughout the week due to low atmospheric pressure, the Met service said.

More snow is also expected in the higher mountains of Troodos by the end of the week.

Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms should be expected on Monday afternoon with the phenomena expected to intensify after midnight.

Temperatures will fall to 11C inland, 14 around the coastal areas and 5C in the higher regions where there is a probability of snow.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach 14C inland, around 16C in coastal areas, and 8C in the mountains.

On Friday, temperatures will rise but the weather will remain partly cloudy with the probability of rain.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels over the weekend and Troodos could see some snow or sleet.


