December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Beside Leptos Kamares village fireplaces in Winter

By Press Release00

In the few winter days, if it’s cold outside, there is no better place to be than in front of a cozy fireplace; crackling wood, dancing flames and tiny embers that create feelings of warmth and comfort that are hard to beat.

With that in mind, the Architects of Leptos Kamares Village together with its Construction Engineers create safe wood-burning fireplaces of unique designs in many of its exclusive Villas and not only in the living room but in master bedrooms too! Classic and contemporary fireplaces designed as a wonderful architectural feature and a great addition to the interior design of a Villa transform interiors into warm and inviting retreats and calming spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Leptos Kamares Village fireplaces have had thousands of families sit before them enjoying their cozy homes. Ideal places to read, enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of tea and share special moments with family and friends.

Leptos Kamares Village which is the jewel of Cyprus is located on the hills overlooking Paphos, close to the 12th century Monastery of St. Neophytos. It is one of the most exclusive villa developments (more that 1200 villas) in Cyprus and is amongst the most distinctive in the Mediterranean.


