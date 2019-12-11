December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Budget for 2020 approved by House

The House plenum on Wednesday passed the state budget for 2020 with 29 votes for and 23 against.

The budget provides for total revenue of € 9.9bn and general government expenditure of €9.4bn. Revenues represent a 10 per cent increase over this year’s due to the further boost of economic activity and the increase in Gesy contributions as of March 1, 2020.

The budget balance in 2020, according to the macroeconomic framework, is projected to be in surplus of 2.7 per cent as a percentage of GDP.

The overall government expenditure is projected to reach € 9.4bn in 2020, marking a positive change of 13.8 per cent due to the expected increase in spending as part of the implementation of the second phase of Gesy which to kick in on June 1.
The three-day discussion kicked off on Monday when political leaders had their chance to voice their party’s position on the proposed budget and other issues such as the Cyprus problem.

House Speaker Dimitris Syllouris said the 2020 Budget was historic as it incorporates the first independent budget of the House of Representatives, which, he said, strengthens the independence of the institution.

Discussions on Wednesday afternoon were the third and final day.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides who presented the budget before parliament last Friday, said he expected next year’s growth to slow down to 2.9 per cent, from 3.2 per cent this year, and inflation to remain relatively low at 1.2 per cent.

Public debt is expected to fall under 100 per cent of GDP – 97.4 per cent – and continue on a downward trajectory during the year, settling at around 91 per cent.


