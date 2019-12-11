December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Close to 1.5 pct Cypriots said couldn't afford medical treatment

By Annette Chrysostomou

In 2018, 1.4 per cent of Cypriots reported they had unmet medical needs due to treatment being unaffordable, Eurostat reported on Wednesday on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day.

Some 0.2 per cent of Cypriots also said they were waiting for the problem to go away instead of visiting a doctor when they had a medical problem.

Greece had by far the highest share of people with unmet medical needs due to treatment being too expensive (8.3 per cent), followed by Latvia (4.2 per cent), Romania (3.4 per cent), Italy (2.0 per cent), Belgium (1.7 per cent), Portugal (1.6 per cent), Bulgaria (1.5 per cent), Cyprus (1.4 per cent) and Poland (1.1 per cent).

In contrast, the lowest shares were reported in Czechia and Finland (close to zero per cent), while in the majority of the EU member states, less than 1 per cent of the population, reported unmet medical needs for financial reasons.

The figures show that 3.6 per cent of people aged 16 and above in the EU reported unmet needs for medical examination or treatment for various reasons.

The most frequently mentioned reason, reported by 1 per cent of people, was that treatment was unaffordable, while 0.9 per cent cited the existence of a waiting list and 0.6 per cent said they wanted to wait and see if the problem got better on its own.


