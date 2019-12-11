December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriots say happy to stay in the EU

By Gina Agapiou00

Cypriots want stronger representation at the European Commission, a Eurobarometer report revealed on Tuesday.

Parliament’s autumn Eurobarometer survey, the Parlemeter 2019, commissioned by the European Parliament since 2007 to determine views of the European Parliament showed nearly six in 10 Europeans continue to be in favour of their country’s EU membership.

When it comes to Cyprus, 71 per cent of citizens said their opinion is not heard at the European commission while 89 per cent demanded stronger representation.

Despite those numbers, most Cypriots approve of the island’s participation in the EU, with 53 per cent supporting the union, 38 per cent neutral and nine per cent viewing Cyprus’ participation in the EU in a negative light.

At the same time, 46 per cent of Cypriot citizens are not satisfied with the way democracy is applied in the EU.

When asked about their opinion on the way democracy is applied in Cyprus, 55 per cent replied they are not satisfied, while 43 per cent said they were pleased.

Climate change was voted the most important environmental issue for Cypriots with 59 per cent. Following is air pollution at 41 per cent, sea pollution at 34 per cent and lack of drinking water at 28 per cent.

Of those questioned, 70 per cent believe demonstrations initiated by youth will lead to change of policies.

Cypriots’ most important value is the promotion of human rights, at 72 per cent, while second comes the solidarity among EU member states at 46 per cent. Freedom of speech and solidarity among EU member states and third world countries saw 35 per cent support from the Cypriot population.

The European Commission’s priority should be to fight youth unemployment, 41 per cent of Cypriots said while 33 per cent voted tackling social exclusion and poverty as a priority.

Combating terrorism and organised crime was voted as a priority by 26 per cent of Cypriots.


Related posts

Role of ombudsman discussed at Nicosia conference

Jonathan Shkurko

New sunken vessel to boost Larnaca diving

Gina Agapiou

Climate demo to demand change in Nicosia on Wednesday

Gina Agapiou

New bus operators contracts in balance pending court decision

Elias Hazou

President to leave for Brussels to talk to EU leaders about Turkey

Staff Reporter

People with disabilities demonstrate outside palace

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign