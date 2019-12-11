December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus, France, Italy in joint naval exercise

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A three-day naval exercise with the participation of Cyprus, France, and Italy will take part in a joint naval exercise starting Thursday, the defence ministry announced.

According to a written statement, the Passex exercise will be held inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zones south of Limassol.

The aim of the exercise is to improve the operational capabilities of crews, enhance the level of communication, and promote cooperation.

Passex is jointly conducted by the naval forces of various countries to ensure a high level of coordination in times of war or humanitarian relief.


