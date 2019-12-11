December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

€4m earmarked for new state cars

By Evie Andreou00
One of the older state cars

The replacement of state cars was deemed necessary due to the age of existing ones and high emissions, the transport ministry said on Wednesday after parliament earmarked €4m for the purchase as part of the budget for next year.

The ministry said in a statement, criteria for the replacement of old service cars, based on a 2013 study, was their age and the number of kilometres they have clocked. In addition, based on a 2014 law, the engines of the new vehicles must not exceed 2000cc while a limit has been set on carbon dioxide emissions.

“Within this framework, the purchase of new vehicles, not limousines, to cover new needs and withdraw existing cars deemed as unsuitable due to their old age and high carbon dioxide emissions was deemed necessary,” the ministry said.

According to daily Phileleftheros 19 new Volvos will be delivered in February. The vehicles will replace, among others, those of the House speaker, the President of the Supreme Court and permanent secretaries of ministries and the parliament, the paper reported.


Related posts

Cyprus signs bilateral air services agreements with eight countries

Evie Andreou

Budget for 2020 approved by House

Evie Andreou

Minister concedes army has a problem with drugs

Nick Theodoulou

Yellow weather warning issued (Update)

Gina Agapiou

Police seeking suspect in a number of criminal cases

Gina Agapiou

New lifeline for threatened Griffon Vulture

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign