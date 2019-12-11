December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Finance students put Vassiliko under microscope

By Press Release01
Students attending a presentation

 

Finance students from six Cypriot academic institutions will analyse the business model of Vassiliko Cement Works in this year’s CFA Research Challenge. The competition is organised by the CFA Society Cyprus for the sixth year in a row.

As part of the competition, teams of three to five people are called to analyse the business model and share structure of a Cypriot company, in the same way professional financial analysts would approach such an endeavour.

In February the teams will be invited to present the results of their research on the business model of the Cypriot public company Vassiliko Cement Works to CFA Charterholders and other finance professionals.

The teams have already taken part in two workshops on company presentations by board members of the CFA Society Cyprus, while another workshop will take place in early February.

Moreover, in November Vassiliko Cement Works staff welcomed undergraduate and postgraduate students taking part in the competition to the company’s premises, where they attended a presentation on the company’s profile.

Finance students from the Cyprus International Institute of Management (CIIM), European University, Frederick University, UCLan Cyprus, University of Cyprus and University of Nicosia take part in this year’s local competition.

The winning team of the Cyprus competition will participate in the EMEA Research Regional Challenge in Jordan in April, with a view to represent Cyprus in the World Final in New York later the same month.

 

 

 


Related posts

Neapolis uni student on Japan programme

Press Release

Introduction of new exams goes smoothly says minister (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Education minister says lessons will be learnt from Cyprus’ poor marks

Peter Michael

Open day at UCLan Larnaca

Press Release

Global study finds Cyprus kids below average at reading, maths and science

Jonathan Shkurko

Neapolis tackles business challenges with digital expertise company

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign