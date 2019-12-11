December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flash flood in Xylophagou, road closed

By Evie Andreou00
Photo: Frantzeskos Ttofallis-Facebook

Part of the Larnaca to Paralimni road near Sotira closed to traffic on Wednesday evening due to the accumulation of large volumes of water on the road, police said.

Both directions of the Larnaca to Paralimni road were closed from the Sotira exit up Xylophagou.

Drivers are urged to be careful.

The area was hit hard by rain and hail on Wednesday evening with Xylofagou streets flooding from the heavy rainfall.

(Video by Weather Enthusiasts of Cyprus/Facebook)

Ξυλοφαγου 19:10 και τώρα 20:10 ξανάρχισε πολύ έντονα η βροχή…

Posted by Αντωνης Χριστακη Παπουη on Wednesday, 11 December 2019


