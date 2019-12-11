December 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police arrest man for car theft, burglary

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police arrested a 27-year-old man early on Wednesday in connection with car theft and a burglary.

According to police, a 35-year-old man reported at 2.45am that his car worth €500 was stolen at 2am.

He had stopped at a kiosk at 2am leaving the keys in the ignition when the theft took place.

At around 3.30am police officers spotted and stopped the vehicle in Paphos and arrested the 27-year-old driver.

In his possession they found two gold chains, a tablet, a lady’s watch and a credit card.

The arrested man allegedly told police he had broken into a house in Paphos at 7am on Tuesday morning and had stolen the items from there.


Related posts

Much tougher regulations for electric scooters, bikes

Nick Theodoulou

Save our Forest group welcomes rejection of golf course

Annette Chrysostomou

Labour ministry warns shops on Christmas hours

Annette Chrysostomou

Supreme Court upholds appeal, finding initial ruling based on Wikipedia pages

George Psyllides

Cypriots say happy to stay in the EU

Gina Agapiou

Role of ombudsman discussed at Nicosia conference

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign