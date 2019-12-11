December 11, 2019

Police seeking suspect in a number of criminal cases

By Evie Andreou00
Md Habibur Rahman

Police are looking for Md Habibur Rahman, 29, from Bangladesh in connection with a number of criminal offences.

The man has eight charges issued against him related to fake documents, conspiracy to commit a felony and money laundering.

Anyone with information to help locate the suspect should contact CID HQ at 22805927, their nearest police station, or the citizens’ line at 1460.


