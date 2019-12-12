December 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Already qualified Apoel face Sevilla in first match since Doll sacking

By Iacovos Constantinou02
The Cyprus champions booked their place in the Europa League last 32 with victory in Luxembourg over Dudelange two weeks ago

Apoel take on Sevilla in their sixth and final Europa league group match, with the result having no bearing on the final positions in the Group A table as both teams have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

However a lot of Apoel supporters will be eager to see how their team will perform following the dismissal of Thomas Doll earlier this week and the appointment of Loucas Hadjiloukas as caretaker coach.

Apoel’s new coach is expected to ring the changes to the starting line-up as well as reverting to a flat back four.

The reward for a win (€570,000), or even a draw (€190,000) is something that Apoel cannot overlook especially with the heavy compensation they are expected to pay Doll, who had a contract until the summer of 2022.

However, the president of Sevilla, Jose Castro, said before the game that his team has just one goal and that is to maintain their perfect record in the group.

“Even though our coach will rest some players we have just one goal and that is to record our sixth win in the group,” Castro said.
The game will be played at the GSP stadium in Nicosia and will kick-off at 8pm.

The group’s other game between Qarabag and Dudelange in Azerbaijan gets underway at the same time.


