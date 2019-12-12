December 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europa League

Apoel beat Sevilla in Europa League

By Press Association02
Cyprus champions Apoel celebrate beating the Spanish giants 1-0 at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Thursday night

Vujadin Savic ruined Sevilla’s perfect Europa League Group A record as he fired Apoel to a 1-0 victory in Nicosia over the Spanish side with both progressing at the expense of Qarabag and Dudelange, who drew 1-1 in Baku.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, Eintracht Frankfurt looked set to go through as Group F winners until they conceded two late goals to lose 3-2 to bottom side Vitoria Guimaraes, putting the Gunners through as group winners on 11 points, with the Germans second on nine.

Swedish side Malmo FF won their Scandinavian derby against FC Copenhagen, topping Group B ahead of their Danish rivals thanks to a 1-0 away win, while Dynamo Kiev slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at home by bottom side Lugano to crash out.

Italian side Lazio were also eliminated after losing 2-0 away to bottom side Rennes, meaning that CFR Cluj of Romania, who beat Group E winners Celtic 2-0 at home, will join the Scots in the last 32.

Austrian side LASK finished top of Group D thanks to a superb 2-0 home win over Sporting Lisbon, who had goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro sent off as he conceded a 35th-minute penalty, with the Portuguese side finishing second.

In Switzerland, FC Basel scored a goal in each half as they cruised to victory in Group C with a comfortable 2-0 win over Trabzonspor, and they will be joined in the next round by Getafe, who hammered ten-man Krasnodar 3-0 at home.


@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign