Bar review: Tapper Bar, Limassol

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas
If casual, quirky, and unusual is your thing, then Tapper Bar in Limassol is the perfect spot! Perch yourself on a high stool, lean on a hexagon-shaped table and pass your time, drink in hand while guest DJs play anything from psychedelic or soft and slow to old and traditional tunes and back to hip hop and instrumental, depending on who is playing on the night.
Plonked in the middle of the old town, with characteristic heavy stone walls, this time warp of a bar couples healthy smoothies and light snacks with sun-drenched tables and plastic chairs on the verandah equally as well as it offers neon-lit nights with DJs at the decks and crazy cocktails.
I can honestly say I’ve not seen anything quite like this before in Limassol.
Craft beers are a particular delight offered at Tapper with weird and wonderful names, colourful labels and a refreshingly different and fruitier taste to your traditional beer, not to mention stronger, in some cases with 7.4% alcohol! Some are even vegan!
In summer, you are encouraged to “add some spiced rum” to your homemade mango iced tea in order to pep up your afternoon – which I decided to try and was pleasantly surprised. In Winter, the coffees are enhanced with a range of rich flavourings to warm the cockles.
Regardless of the season, staff are super-friendly, very helpful and of course, very cool. Overhead, plants dangle among metal frames and décor. Free wi-fi entices a good few but it’s the music predominantly that pulls people in.
With a wide-range of ages amongst its patrons, it’s just as comfortable for someone aged 50/60something as someone 30 years younger.
A daily menu is posted at the beginning of the week – though Tapper’s week begins on a Tuesday as it’s closed on Mondays – and offers a selection of both vegetarian as well as meat dishes.
And spending time there won’t break the bank. With most drinks costing a fiver or a little to either side of one (local Keo beer is only €3!), it becomes somewhere that offers something truly rare: value for money!
Cheers, Tapper Bar! I think you’ve got a winning formula!
Tapper Bar
Where: Eleftherias 62, Limassol
When: 10am-2am Tuesday-Sunday
How much: €3-5 beer, €4-6 wine, €6 cocktails
Contact: 99-124536, www.facebook.com/tapperbar