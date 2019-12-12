December 12, 2019

Boris Johnson is probably the best of a poor bunch

Most political systems work in an ideal world.

However this is not an ideal world. IMHO the only way the UK can move forwards is for Boris to win with an outright majority.

Coalitions never work, Corbyn is a danger and the smaller parties carry on overrating themselevs with nothing to say.

Whilst Boris is not a good long term prospect for the UK I feel he is the best of a bad bunch. Maybe, in a clearer time away from the EU a better person will be found; Cyprus take note.

