December 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man found dead at bottom of Nicosia high-rise

By Staff Reporter00

Authorities on Thursday were trying to determine the identity of a man found dead at a Nicosia high-rise currently under construction.

The man was found at around 9am on the third floor of the 360 building on Makarios Avenue, apparently after falling from further up.

Police have initially ruled out foul play.

Investigators were trying to determine the exact conditions under which the incident took place and the man’s identity.

Reports said the authorities believe the man fell from the 33rd floor where cigarettes were found.

 


Staff Reporter

