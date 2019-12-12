December 12, 2019

Police arrest man for possession of cannabis plants

A fire at a house in the district of Limassol led to the discovery of several cannabis plants and the arrest of the 32-year-old male resident, police said on Thursday.

Drug squad officers were called to the scene after suspicions were raised concerning the contents of several pots found in the house.

The 32-year-old resident of the house refused to grant the officers permission to search the house but at some stage he was seen coming out of the yard with a pot containing a plant and started running.

While trying to escape arrest, the suspect uprooted the plan and discarded the pot, police said.

He was caught by officers with the plant in his possession, which was found to be cannabis. The man was arrested as police secured search warrants for his property and vehicle. Inside the house, officers found four more cannabis plants in pots some seeds, and a small quantity of the drug.

Six more plants were found in his car.


