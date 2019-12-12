December 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain makes roads dangerous, yellow warning still in place

By Annette Chrysostomou01
File photo

While a yellow weather warning due to heavy rain remains in place until Thursday afternoon, the fire service was asked to assist with 25 cases related to rainfall from Wednesday morning until the early hours.

In the Larnaca district, fire fighters pumped water from a basement, two people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flooded roads and two apartments were damaged due to the rain.

In the Famagusta region, 18 calls were made from Xylophagou, Liopetri, Sotira and Protaras.

The calls involved 12 flooded roads and fields. Three flooded shops were pumped and three vehicles were towed from roads.

The section of the Larnaca-Paralimni motorway from the Sotira exit to the Xylophagou exit, which was closed on Wednesday evening because of the accumulation of water has reopened but police warned on Thursday morning there is a lot of water on the surface of the section of the highway from Larnaca to Dhekelia.

Προσοχή ⚠ στο highway Αγία Ναπα – Σωτήρα τα αυτοκίνητα ακινητοποιηθηκαν απο το πολυ νερό και άνθρωποι εγγλωβιστηκαν στα αυτοκίνητα τους

Posted by Pantelis Georgiou on Wednesday, 11 December 2019


Related posts

Tourism ministry to contract ‘mystery shoppers’ for hotel sector

Nick Theodoulou

Flash flood in Xylophagou, road closed

Evie Andreou

Cyprus wants clear positions from EU on Turkey-Libya accord

Evie Andreou

€4m earmarked for new state cars withheld (Update)

Evie Andreou

Cyprus signs bilateral air services agreements with eight countries

Evie Andreou

Budget for 2020 approved by House (Updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign