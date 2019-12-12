December 12, 2019

US Senate passes resolution recognising Armenian genocide

The US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution that recognises as a genocide the mass killings of Armenians a century ago, a move likely to infuriate Turkey and further strain ties between Ankara and Washington.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the resolution by an overwhelming 405-11 in late October. But a vote in the Senate, where President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans hold a majority of seats, had been blocked several times by Republican senators.

 


