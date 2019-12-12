December 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Weather conditions to improve

By Evie Andreou00
Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the fire service was asked to assist with 25 cases (Christos Theodorides)

Isolated rain and possible storms mainly on the coastal areas are expected to continue on Friday while there might be light snowfall in Troodos.

The weather patterns are expected to be less dramatic compared to Wednesday’s and Thursday’s when torrential rain mainly in the Famagusta district led to the closure of a section of the Larnaca to Paralimni motorway, from the Sotira to the Xylophagou exit, because of the accumulation of water. Dozens of drivers and passengers were forced to remain in their cars until water levels fell. The road was reopened for traffic at around 2am on Thursday.

On Thursday morning police had also issued warnings of a lot of water on the surface of the section of the highway from Larnaca to Dhekelia.

Due to the bad weather conditions, an Olympic Air flight from Athens to Larnaca was forced to divert to Beirut on Thursday morning and remained there until the situation improved at Larnaca airport. The plane that was due to arrive at Larnaca at around 9.50am, eventually arrived from Beirut at around 12.40pm.

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the fire service was asked to assist with 25 cases related to rainfall mainly in the Larnaca and Famagusta districts.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with isolated showers with the possibility of storms mainly in the coastal areas. Snow or sleet is expected in Troodos. Temperatures are expected to rise to 16 degrees Celsius inland and the coastal areas and 6C in the higher mountainous areas.

The same weather patterns are expected for the weekend with temperatures gradually dropping. On Sunday the temperature is expected to be lower than the seasonal average.

A slight temperature rise is expected on Monday but still below seasonal levels.

 


