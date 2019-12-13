December 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Sport
By Reuters News Service00
Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis (right), who retired at Wimbledon in July, has teamed up with Ukraine's world number six Elina Svitolina

Marcos Baghdatis, who ended his playing career earlier this year, is returning to tennis as a coaching consultant for Elina Svitolina, the women’s world number six has said.

“Starting now, Marcos will be part of my team in the role of consultant coach, alongside my current coach Andy Bettles,” Ukraine’s Svitolina said on Instagram.

“I’m very excited to announce this news and I’m confident his strong experience will add value to my game. With such a great coaching team, I have set high objectives for 2020.”

Cyprus star Baghdatis, who finished runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open, brought the curtain down on his career after losing in the second round at Wimbledon in July.

The 34-year-old confirmed the collaboration on Twitter.

“I am so glad to announce the next chapter of my life and look forward to coaching a great athlete and super tennis player No.6 ranked WTA player Elina Svitolina,” he said.
“I want to thank Elina for putting her trust in me. Let’s do this!”

Baghdatis enjoyed a 15-year career on the ATP Tour, where he was ranked a career-high number eight after reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2006.

Between 2006 and 2010, the Limassolian won four ATP singles titles in Beijing, Zagreb, Stockholm and Sydney.


Related posts

Marijuana removed from Major League Baseball banned list

Reuters News Service

I’m in a good place but know old team-mates are struggling – Michael Owen at 40

Press Association

Greenwood scores twice as Man United thrash AZ Alkmaar

Press Association

Apoel beat Sevilla in Europa League

Press Association

Arsenal come from behind to secure draw against Standard Liege

Press Association

Tahiti set to host Paris 2024 Olympic surfing – 9,700 miles from French capital

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign